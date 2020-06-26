Image Source : TWITTER/AARTIRAY Sushant Singh Rajput had signed three-film deal with Yash Raj Films, interrogation over contract

The sudden death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left the country in shock. Not just his fans but many of the industry counterparts too want a deep investigation in the matter. For the unversed, he was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14 and the post mortem reports claimed that he died because of asphyxia due to hanging. However, the investigation in the matter is still going on to find out why he took such a stern step to end his life. In the wake of the same, as many as 23 people have to date been questioned by the Mumbai police. On Thursday, Sushant's close friend Sandip Ssingh reached the Bandra Police Station for the interrogation and today he has been summoned again for the same. Not only him, but the statements of Aashish Singh are also been taken in the matter.

Sushant has signed a contract with Yash Raj Films for three movies which was created by Aashish Singh. The police want to know why Sushant did not get work in Yash Raj's third film despite having a contract. They also want to know why the film was delayed or canceled even though there was a deal. Not only this, but it is also even being investigated whether this was the reason why the actor was upset or depressed.

Rajput had worked in two Yash Raj Films movies - Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) directed by Maneesh Sharma and in director Dibakar Banerjee directed Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015). His third film with the banner was supposed to be Paani, directed by Shekhar Kapur. However, YRF had reportedly backed out of the project later.

Coming back to Sandeep, he is the same friend who took the actor's mortal remains from Cooper Hospital to the Vile Parle Crematorium where the last rites of the actor were performed.

