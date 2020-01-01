Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonali Bendre visits Amritsar’s Golden Temple on birthday with husband Goldie Behl, son Ranveer

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre celebrated her 45th birthday today. The actress was surrounded by good wishes and blessing as she rang into her birthday with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer. The actress visited Amritsar’s Golden Temple to begin her New Year with blessings. She shared photos on social media and thanked her fans for all the wishes and love. she simply wrote “2020”. She then also shared photos with her family from the temple and wrote, “Gratitude.”

In the photos, the actress can be seen posing with Goldie and Ranveer. As soon as she dropped the photos on Instagram, celebrities also commented and wished the actress. Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, “Happy birthday beauty”. Maheep Kapoor commented with hearts. Tahira Kashyap, who is on a holiday with husband Ayushmann Khurrana in Bahamas, also wrote, “Beautiful people! Lots of love” Check out the photos here-

On the related note, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and flew away to New York to get the required treatment. She announced about her disease through an Instagram post which read, “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

After her return from getting the treatment, Sonali is frequently seen spreading awareness about cancer and is also actively taking forward her book club. At other times, she is seen lending support to teams participating in Tennis Premier league.

