Sonali Bendre shares piece of advice on World Patient Safety Day

Actress Sonali Bendre left her fans shocked when she announced her suffering from metastatic cancer. Soon she flew to New York for her treatment of the deadly disease and kept her fans hooked to her social media handle where she kept on sharing the recent updates on her health. Even after coming back to her home country, she is doing her bit to raise awareness for everyone and in the wake of the same she took to her Instagram to update her fans about World Patient Safety Day.

Sonali posted a picture on Instagram and said that that today was World Patient Safety Day, an annual initiative by World Health Organisation. Sonali wrote, “Scan day today! As I went into the hospital for my regular check-up and scan, I realized it's World Patient Safety Day. An annual WHO initiative, this year's theme is 'Speak Up for Patient Safety.' Did you know that upto 4 out of 10 patients are harmed in primary and ambulatory care settings? It's so so important to have clear policies, skilled healthcare professionals, and patient awareness to ensure safety in healthcare. Thank you @who, for starting this, and I'm so glad that hospitals are taking this seriously and creating awareness.”

Have a look:

Sonali is now back to work after her break. She is slowly moving towards becoming cancer-free.

