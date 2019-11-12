Sonali Bendre shares 'before and after' cancer post for husband Goldie Behl on 17th wedding anniversary

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonali Bendre shares 'before and after' cancer post for husband Goldie Behl on wedding anniversary

Actress Sonali Bendre who was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in July 2018 has put her bravest foot forward. Post her cancer treatment, Sonali has never missed an opportunity to switch on her sunshine and inspire her fans, followers and admirers alike. Today, on the occasion of her 17th wedding anniversary, the Sarfarosh actress shared a beautiful post for husband Goldie Behl

Taking to her Instagram account, Sonali Bendre shared an adorable picture with her better-half and wrote, "This day, last year... we were in New York at the hospital. Since then, the Bendre-Behls have identified two time periods - B.C. (Before Cancer) and A.C. (After Cancer). Lately, my motto has been to move on & keep trying new things, and detoxing and rejuvenating is on top of the list. So on the occasion of our 17th wedding anniversary, I thought let’s take a break and go on a road trip to @atmantan. Before Cancer, Goldie would have never agreed to something like this but I love how he's changed He has put everything on standby and has been focusing so much on me... and now I'm turning the focus back on him. P.S. Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl, I love you more than you could imagine... thank you for being my pillar of strength in health & sickness... literally!".

Earlier on Sonali Bendre's birthday, husband Goldie Behl penned a heartfelt note for her saying that she is more than a "best friend" and "strength" for him. He praised Sonali and posted a photograph with her from her birthday party.

"They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me. 2018 was a tough year on you, but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it. Not only did you help me find my own strength, but you imparted that to every soul who followed your life closely.

Also Read Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sonali Bendre: Celebs back in action after beating cancer

