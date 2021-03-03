Smriti Irani gives hilarious twist to Shehnaaz Gill's 'Twadda Kutta Tommy,' shares adorable pic with pet

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SMRITIIRANIOFFICIAL Smriti Irani gives hilarious twist to Shehnaaz Gill's 'Sadda Kutta Tommy'

Union Minister of Textiles and former actor Smriti Irani knows how to keep her followers entertained with her quirky posts. She never fails to miss out on trends and gives them her own witty twists. On Tuesday, Irani shared an adorable picture with her pet dog and her caption ruled the headlines. Giving the picture a twist of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's popular dialogue rap 'Tommy,' she wrote "When sadda kutta is not 'Tommy' but Sheru."

Clad in a pista green saree and a shawl, the picture shows Smriti Irani posing with her dog sheru. This isn't the first time when he has given her spin to the viral videos and memes. Have a look-

Last month, when social media was going gaga over a video shared by Dananeer Mobeen, a Pakistan-based Instagram influencer, Smriti Irani has asked the fans 'Pawri choro Shehnaaz Gill ki feeling ka socho.' The Textiles Monister reposted Yashraj Mukhte's video of Shehnaaz Gill's Tommy and said that she prefers the desi one. She wrote, "When you prefer desi Tommy over #Pawri ... I know I am late to the #Pawri but देर आए दुरुस्त आए ...p.s — #Pawri छोड़ो Shehnaaz ki feeling ka socho."

Her post had left the internet cracking.

Meanwhile, the music composer Yashraj Mukhate, who had made the Tommy video had also made a video out of the 'pawri hori hai' dialogue which went viral in no time. Mukhate made a new composition out of this viral content and he captioned the post as: "Aajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai."