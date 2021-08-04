Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHAKTIMOHAN/MUKTIMOHAN Sisters Shakti, Mukti Mohan's fun-filled videos from Maldives will give you dance feels

Mohan sisters Neeti and Shakti are currently holidaying in Maldves. Not just pretty pictures, the two of them are busy sharing their dance videos. Yes, that's true! Both of them have filled Instagram with fun-filled videos of themselves dancing on the beautiful island. It was their singer-sister Neeti who was missing from the frame. Their recent clip showed the two of them looking stunning in their similar pink attires grooving to the Hindi film track Haila Haila from Koi Mil Gaya on the beach. The same was captioned, "This place gave us the feels. #hailahaila #filmyness. Mastho - our Bollywood producer Kriti Mohan."

The video caught the attention of not just their followers but also their singer sister Neeti who recently became a mother. She commented, "Twining and killing." Not just her but even author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Woohoo."

Have a look:

Alongside another video which was shared on the application, Mukti wrote, "Can’t get over my sister’s madness! And they say I’m mad @kmohan12 @mohanshakti Let’s see your madness now Doowie @neetimohan18 Miss you."

Not just her but even Skati uploaded a couple of reels on her personal handle. In one of them, she can be seen enjoying the breeze at the beach. She captioned, "ye hawa ye mausam ye nazare #zindagikhubsurathai #feelwalireel."

The two sister even recorded themselves on their way to Maldives. Shakti shared the video and wrote, "Had to do this Our first international trip post lockdown...Excitement is off the roof @muktimohan @kmohan12 Thank you for this experience @indigo.6e @pickyourtrail #safetyfirst We shot the video when flight was on the ground."

Meanwhile, check out their other videos and pictures here:

For those unversed, Shakti rose to fame when she lifted the trophy of Dance India Dance 2. She went on to work with Remo D'Souza and Prabhu Deva and appeared in songs such as Tees Maar Khan, Aa Re Pritam Pyaare and Amma Dekh. Mukti, on the other hand, is an actor and also a dancer and has been a part of shows like Zara Nachke Dikha (2010) and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.