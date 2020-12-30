Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PERFECTAAMIRX Singing 'Tum Bin' to cutting cake: How Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and filmmaker wife Kiran Rao recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary at the Gir National Park on Monday. The duo alongwith their family including son Azad and daughter, Ira made the occasion super special by engaging in fun activities. A lot of inside pictures and videos from their celebration are doing rounds on the internet. Not only this, but a video of the '3 Idiots' actor singing ‘Tum Bin Jaun Kahan’ for his lovely wife has been winning the heart of his fans. Apart from this, the couple were even spotted cutting a multi-tiered white cake to make the event more memorable.

Sometime back, singer Rahul Prajapati also informed his fan following on Instagram about how he got an amazing chance to perform in front of the actor. Aamir and Kiran were helped by Azad in cutting the cake.

As for the video where, the actor is seen singing a song, he was accompanied by orchestra of sitar players, a musician on a keyboard and another on a set of tablas. Not just Tum Bin,' but Aamir also sang Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein from Anokhi Raat.

Aamir's nephew Imran Khan and his daughter Imara were also spotted.

Coming back to the song, it is from the film Pyaar Ka Mausam (1969) and was picturised on Asha Parekh, Shashi Kapoor. The song is sung by legendary Mohammad Rafi. Watch it here:

Aamir, in an interview witha Chinese portal said, "I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan (2001). She was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again."

He continued, "In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy."

On the professional front, Aamir was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan and his next film will be Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor. For the unversed, the film happens to be the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.