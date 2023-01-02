Singham Again: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty gear up for 11th blockbuster together

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AAVISHHKAR Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn clicked together

The blockbuster duo, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have welcomed 2023 by making an official announcement about the sequel of Singham franchise. The leading actor, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to surprise all his fans by making it official. 'Singham' and 'Singham Returns', both the movies have separate fanbases and fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel. Rohit Shetty is known for his extraordinary action sequences and who doesn't know Ajay's love for the same?

Announcing the news, Ajay shared a photo of him and Rohit Shetty, "Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty ‘s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is fire. God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster", read the caption. The director was prompt enough in reconfirming the news. He commented on Ajay's post, "Ab tak Imaandaari aur Mehnat ke saath kaam kiya hai… is baar andar Aag bhi hai".

Ever since the news has been made official, fans have flooded the comment section with love and excitement. One of the users wrote, "Excited as always for my very favorite actor-director duo with red heart emoji". "Ofcourse it’s already blockbuster with fire emojis", added another fan. Another fan couldn't keep his calm as he commented, "Bring it on".

Earlier Rohit Shetty surprised all the fans by revealing that Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone will also have a part in the sequel. He confirmed that she will be taking the bad guys down in a cop avatar. Deepika will be donning the khaki uniform for his cop universe as they are all set to work together. Rohit and Deepika have previously worked together in 'Chennai Express' which stars Shah Rukh Khan and was released in 2013. It would be after a decade that the actress and filmmaker would be working together.

In an interview with PTI, Rohit Shetty said even the third installment will be high on action and it will take time to mount the project. "If by November, December 2022 we start shooting... It's a big action film so it'll take me seven months to finish. There's a lot of time to write the final draft, think about if we want to bring in more characters, and analyze 'Sooryavanshi' to figure out what should not be repeated. That journey will take time," he added.

