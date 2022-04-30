Singer Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taz of Stereo Nation passes away at 54; fans pay tribute

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAZ Taz was the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation

Singer Tarsame Singh Saini, the 90s pop sensation popularly known as Taz from Stereo Nation has passed away. As per reports, the 54-year-old singer-composer breathed his last in London. He was suffering from a hernia for the last two years. He went into a coma recently and his health started deteriorating since last month.

Taz rose to fame with his album album ‘Hit The Deck’ in 1989. He led the pop band Stereo Nation and produced several albums. Apart from his solo numbers, he also sang for the movies like Tum Bin, Koi Mill Gaya and, recently gave his voice to Gallan Goriyan from Batla House with Dhwani Bhanushali.

People from all across the world paid tribute to the pop singer.

Film producer Gurinder Chaddha shared a picture of herself with Taz and wrote, “Heartbroken to hear that a pioneer of the British Asian music scene has just left us. You cannot underestimate my excitement on first hearing #HitTheDeck. By #jonnyZee then ⁦‪@tazstereonation‬⁩ pure Br’Asian pop fusion. for all the joy you gave me Taz God Bless you @tazstereonation."

Singer Jay Sean wrote, "So sad to hear about the passing of this legend. You touched so many lives and continue to as your music lives on. May you rest in peace brother."