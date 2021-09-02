Sidharth Shukla was brought dead to hospital, postmortem reports awaited

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Shukla was brought dead to hospital

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday at Mumbai's Cooper hospital. He was 40 when he breathed his last. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital. He suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. The actors family hasn't suspected any foul play. They informed Mumbai Police that he was not under any 'mental pressure' and they don't want any rumours to float around. The postmortem reports of the late actor are still awaited. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official said.

The sudden demise of actor has shocked the Indian film and television industry. Colleagues and friends expressed their grief on Twitter.

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover tweeted: "Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace." Actor Riteish Deshmukh said that he is "shocked beyond words."

Actor Aftab Shivdasani tweeted: "Extremely sad and shocking news of the passing of #SiddharthShukla, life is so so fragile. My deepest condolences to his family in this heartbreaking time. Prayers for his soul. Om Shanti."

Actor Kushal Tandon uploaded a picture with Sidharth and tweeted: "Sad, shocking, May God gives strength to his mother, sister and family, RIP brother fly away into the different world peacefully Om Shanti."

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'. He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

