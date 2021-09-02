RIP Sidharth Shukla: Throwback to the epic moment when actor lifted Bigg Boss 13 winning trophy | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@QUEENAFSHAN_ RIP Sidharth Shukla: Throwback to epic moment when actor lifted Bigg Boss 13 winning trophy | WATCH

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2. The actor who won Bigg Boss 13 suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Wednesday. The sudden demise of the actor came as a shocker as it was only last month that the 40-year-old actor appeared on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane.

Sidharth Shukla won many hearts and emerged as the winner of reality show Bigg Boss 13. The moment when he lifted the winning trophy is still fresh in the minds and hearts of all his fans. Today, as we mourn the demise of the actor, let's relive one of the most iconic moments of his life.

The actor had shared the video clip when Salman Khan announced him as the winner of the show. He wrote in the caption, "I knew my journey, I had envisioned my goal, but to reach it wouldn’t have happened without you all! Thank you ‘SidHearts’ as all of you, your support, votes, and love made it possible. Always be by my side and I hope to always make you proud and keep entertaining you!"

Along with the coveted trophy, the actor received a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. He defeated contestant Asim Riaz. Sidharth became one of the most popular and loved contestants of the show. He entertained the audience with his romance with Punjabi actress, Shehnaz Gill. Their cute banter was something the viewers looked forward to. In fact, they even have several fan clubs named after them on social media.

After he came out of the house the actor made sure to thank his fans and shared a video. He had also promised them that he will never do something that will disappoint them.

