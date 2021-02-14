Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill surprise fans as they recreate head massage scenes from Bigg Boss 13 | WATCH

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill surprised their fans on the occasion of Valentine's day by sharing an adorable video. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry in Bigg Boss 13 was loved by the audience. Their antics from the reality show are still remembered by their fans. From their cute fights to head massages the duo's moments from the reality show are still cherished. The two were often seen giving head massages to each other in the show. Their fans who lovingly call them Sidnaaz were escalated today as the couple shared a video of them recreating massage scenes from the reality show.

In the video, Sidharth Shukla can be seen giving champi to Shehnaaz Gill. Later, Shehnaaz too gives a head massage to Sidharth. The two seem to enjoy the sessions. They as usual look adorable together. The fun banter in the video is sure to take you back to Bigg Boss days. Sharing the video on Instagram, Shehnaaz wrote #SidnaazKiChampi. Even Sidharth shared the video of the commercial and wrote, Tried so hard to mess with @shehnaazgill but she got me the moment I tried to scare her with hair fall."

Sidharth and Shehnaaz are often spotted together. Both of them celebrated their birthdays together with their respective families. A video of Sidharth and Shehnaaz having fun on the latter's birthday had gone viral. Sharing the video on Instagram Shehnaaz wrote, "Love u all." In the first video, Shehnaaz can be seen cutting the birthday cake while everyone sings for her. The other video shows Sidharth Shukla giving birthday bombs to the actress and throwing her into the pool. Looks like the most popular duo had a blast celebrating Shehnaaz's special day.

On the professional front, both have worked in two music videos, Shona Shona and Bhula Dunga together. Their chemistry was much appreciated by Sidnaaz fans. Sidharth Shukla will soon be seen in his first web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Sidharth and Shehnaaz also have another music video coming up for which they shot in Goa during New Year. The song is sung by Shreya Ghosal