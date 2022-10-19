Sidharth Malhotra turns 10 in Bollywood: Recalls facing camera first time for SOTY with Alia & Varun

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra turns 10 in Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry today. The actor made his debut with the 2012 release, Student of the Year, and since then he has starred in a number of films. Over the years, the Shershaah actor has garnered an unparalled fan base and carved a niche for himself. On completing ten years in the industry, the actor opened up about facing the camera for the first time for the poster shoot of his debut film with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor said, "Well, this is the reason that I am here. This is Student of The Year, me, Alia and Varun, 10 years ago. This is the first photoshoot for our campaign, Rahul Nanda and Karan Johar had designed this. We were wearing lovely colours, we did trials for this (with) Manish Malhotra. I remember we were really getting fit and pumping up for this photoshoot, because we had to be in correct shape, bronzed and oiled up."

The Baar Baar Dekho actor added, "I actually felt I was more comfortable with the camera because I had modelled before, so I knew some of the tricks of the trade. Yea, these are precious pictures because this is the first time we faced camera for a poster."

Sidharth was then quizzed if the SOTY trio discuss these special moments when they meet each other. He responded, "Of course. All three of us haven't worked together after that unfortunately, and I think a lot of us have changed features. People should decide that, it’s been 10 years."

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal celebrates 6 months of her son Neil's birth, calls motherhood 'extremely challenging'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to star in Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Nora Fatehi. The film will hit theatres on October 25th, 2022. It is directed by Indra Kumar with production by T-Series and Maruti International. While Sidharth and Rakul will be seen as a fresh pair on-screen, this film marks Rakul's third collaboration with Ajay Devgn after De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Yodha. He is currently shooting for the film.

Also read: Sherlyn Chopra to file sexual molestation complaint against #MeToo accused Sajid Khan

Latest Entertainment News