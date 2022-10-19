Sherlyn Chopra to file sexual molestation complaint against #MeToo accused Sajid Khan

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL HANDLES Sherlyn Chopra and Sajid Khan

Sherlyn Chopra is going to file a sexual molestation complaint against #MeToo accused and filmmaker Sajid Khan in Juhu Police Station. On Wednesday, Chopra was spotted at Mumbai Police station. While speaking to paps stationed outside the police station, she said that she wants to file a police complaint against Khan, who was recently seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 16. Also, the actress mentioned that she has been requesting Bigg Boss makers to eliminate him, but there is no response.

Sherlyn Chopra files complaint against Sajid Khan

Sherlyn Chopra said, "I have come to the police station to file a complaint against Sajid Khan, who is a #MeToo accused. He is a habitual sexual predator and molester. I have come to file a complaint against him under IPC section 354, 354 A. The police have given me the assurance that I will be called very soon to record my statement. After that, #MeToo accused Sajid Khan will also be called for questioning." ALSO READ: Thank God row: SC to hear plea against Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's film on November 1

Adding that she has sent a letter to Union Minister Anuraj Thakur, she further said, "There has been an uproar that Sajid Khan should be evicted but Bigg Boss is paying no heed. They are not understanding our pain. Today morning, I have sent a letter to our Union Minister Anurag Thakur and requested him to stop broadcasting Bigg Boss 16 until our accused Sajid Khan is inside the house."

Sherlyn Chopra's narrates her ordeal

Earlier, Chopra recalled the harrowing incident when Sajid Khan allegedly flashed his private parts at her, back in 2005. Chopra mentioned, "In 2005, my father passed away. During that time, Sajid called me to his house for a story narration. I didn't know that he was a molester because remember we are talking about 2005 when the Internet and smartphones weren't even there in the picture."

She continued, "I went to his house with big dreams. During the narration, he flashed his private parts, and asked me, 'You want to touch it? Feel it? You want to rate it?'".

The incident left her 'completely shaken'. "At such a young age, instead of sympathising with me over the unfortunate departure of my father, he was molesting me. I was confused as to whom shall I go and share my ordeal with. Should I go to his sister Farah Khan," she added.

