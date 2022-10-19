Thank God row: SC to hear plea against Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's film on November 1

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AJAY DEVGN Thank God

Thank God row: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (October 19) refused to list for urgent hearing a plea seeking a stay on the October 25 release of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Thank God' over alleged derogatory references to Lord Chitragupta. A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi listed the plea of Shri Chitragupta Welfare Trust for hearing on November 1.

Besides seeking a stay on the release of the movie, the plea has also sought a direction that its trailers and posters be removed from electronic and social media platforms like ‘Youtube’ as it allegedly contained “derogatory expressions, acts, statements, dialogues and insulting images, videos in and around the character of God Chitragupta”.

The lawyer, appearing for the petitioner, said the plea will become infructuous if it is heard after its release on October 25. “It can be heard later,” the bench said. ALSO READ: Thank God: Kayastha Samaj members file complaint against Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra's film in Rajasthan

Devgn plays ‘God Chitragupta’, who is worshipped by Hindus and for whom people belonging to the ‘Kayastha’ caste have great reverence. "The religious sentiments of the Petitioner, including other Kayastha people in the country is being harmed/injured and fundamental right is infringed and violated by the Respondents by making and releasing the said movie," the plea said.

The petitioner trust has made Central Board of Film Certification, Indra Kumar, the director of the movie, producer Bhushan Kumar and Devgn as parties.

About Thank God

The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Sidharth and Rakul Preet will be sharing screen space for the third time and they have previously collaborated in Marjaavaan and Aiyaary. The comedy flick is helmed by Indra Kumar. The film will be released during the holiday season on October 25th this year. ALSO READ: Thank God song Manike OUT: Sidharth & Nora get trolled for remake, netizens say 'Stop spoling songs'



While the film is nearing its release date, the makers have dropped the first song from the film, named Manike. The song is the official Hindi remake of Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s popular song Manike Mage Hithe. Featuring the voices of Jubin Nautiyal and Surya Ragunathan. The rap verse is composed by Mellow D. Manike. Manike has Nora alongside Sidharth Malhotra in a special appearance.

