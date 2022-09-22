Thank God: Kayastha Samaj members file complaint against Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra's film in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MUVIEWITIS 'Thank God' is slated to be released on October 25.

Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra has landed itself into trouble. Representatives of the Kayastha Samaj have filed a police complaint against the makers of the film for alleged indecent portrayal of Hindu deity Chitragupta. The complaint was lodged against actor Ajay Devgn, producer T-Series and others.

Led by senior social worker Chandrakant Saxena, the representatives of the community reached the Nihalganj police station in the city under the banner of the Sri Chitragupta Committee and filed the complaint. A memorandum will be handed over to the district collector on Friday, national senior vice-president of Kayastha Mahasabha Sanjeev Srivastava said.

He said the film's trailer shows Chitragupta dressed in modern costumes and surrounded by "half-naked women". This has hurt religious sentiments, Srivastava said, adding that a conspiracy is afoot to harm social harmony.The objectionable scenes should be removed, he demanded.

Helmed by Indra Kumar Thank God is an upcoming family entertainer film which stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

The film showcases the story of a common man (played by Sidharth Malhotra) who is almost dead after an accident and enters a world between life and death, where he meets Chirtagupt (played by Ajay Devgn) who plays a game of quiz with Sidharth Malhotra, which he calls the Game of Life.

Recently the makers of the film unveiled the trailer and first song 'Manike' which received positive responses from the audience. While Sidharth and Rakul will be seen as a fresh pair on-screen, this film marks Rakul's third collaboration with Ajay Devgn after De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. The film is slated to release in cinema halls on October 25 this year. It will be facing a big Bollywood clash, on the occasion of Diwali 2022, with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Ram Setu' which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nusshratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

