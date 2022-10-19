Urvashi Rautela VS Rishab Pant: Is actress' viral 'I Love You' video for the cricketer? Read to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA, RISHAB PANT Urvashi Rautela and Rishab Pant

After her sindoor and mangalsutra picture, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is again in the news after her 'love you' video went viral. Netizens assumed that the video was for cricketer Risabh Pant. They were quick to link that duo. Following this, Urvashi took to her social media and addressed the issue. Clearing the air, the actress wrote, "Just want to make it clear again regarding my I love you video circulating these days…that it was only from acting perspective & was a dialogue scene not directed towards anyone or from any video call."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post

Earlier, Urvashi, who jetted off to Australia just before T20 World Cup, shared a photo of herself wearing sindoor and mangalsutra. Donning a red saree paired with a green blouse, the Love Dose actress shared the photo and wrote, "Prem mein padi premika ko sindoor se priy kuch nahi hota, sari rasam riwaz ke sath chahiye umar bhar ka sath piya tumse (to a woman in love, nothing is dearer than vermilion, need you with me for the rest of my life but not without the rituals and promises)." However, the actress didn’t mention anyone’s name in the caption. But again, the fans assumed that the post was indirectly talking about Rishabh Pant, who was also in Australia for the T20 World Cup.

Several also asked the actress to leave Pant alone. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "Pant ko chod do world cup ke liye please." Another said, "Kya ye sindoor Rishabh Pant k liye hai ?? Jo bhi ho pyar to scha lg rha hai. Keep it up Bhabhi ji." A third comment read, "World Cup ke baad hum shaadi karwa denge, but please usko divert na karo." ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela shares another cryptic post wearing sindoor, fans say 'Rishabh Pant nahi milega'

Urvashi Rautela has been mercilessly a target of trolls ever since the Rishabh Pant controversy. It all began when the actress reportedly claimed she has dated the Indian cricketer in the past while he openly denied it. The tensions between Urvashi and Pant exclated when she claimed that a certain "Mr RP" waited for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad after seeing "16-17 missed calls". Rishabh then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them".

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela has a message for rumoured-ex boyfriend Rishabh Pant | Viral Video

Latest Entertainment News