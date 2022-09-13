Urvashi Rautela has a message for rumoured-ex boyfriend Rishabh Pant | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHIRAUTELA, RISHABHPANT Urvashi Rautela has a message for Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela has been making waves for the longest time now relating to her personal life. The model-actress has been the talk of the town relating to her separation with cricketer Rishabh Pant. She recently went to see the India vs Pakistan match while Rishabh Pant was present in the stadium, and it stirred the internet. The actress previously claimed that she doesn't watch cricket, and after she was seen in the stadium, it sparked a meme fest on the internet. Now, the actress has a video message for her rumoured ex.

On Tuesday, speaking to Instant Bollywood, the actress was asked if she would like to share a message for Rishabh Pant, in which Urvashi initially looked hesitant. Later, before going, the model-actress apologised to her much-talked-about ex. "All I wanna say is.. What do I say? nothing. Sorry. I’m Sorry," Urvashi said by folding her hands.

The video quickly went viral on the internet, and netizens were surprised by Urvashi's apology. Netizens flocked to the comment section and took hilarious jabs at her, reacting to the video. One user wrote, "is she high on coke?". Another user wrote, "Gol maal hai bhai sab gol maal hai." A third user wrote, "Rishabh won the battle."

Earlier, the ex-rumoured pair had an ugly war of words on social media after Urvashi spoke about the cricketer. In an interview, the actress said, "Mr RP (Rishabh Pant) came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all".

After the interview, Pant took to his social media and wrote, "It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them". The cricketer also added hashtags: Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister) and Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai (There’s a limit to lies too).

Urvashi took no time and backfired, writing, "Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball. main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also included the hashtags #RPChotuBhaiyya, #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl and #CougarHunter," in her caption for the post.

