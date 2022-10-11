Urvashi Rautela shares another cryptic post wearing sindoor, fans say 'Rishabh Pant nahi milega'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA, RISHABH PANT Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela shared another cryptic post on Instagram! The actress, who jetted off to Australia just before T20 World Cup, shared a photo of herself wearing sindoor and mangalsutra. Donning a red saree paired with a green blouse, Urvashi dropped the photo and wrote, "“Prem mein padi premika ko sindoor se priy kuch nahi hota, sari rasam riwaz ke sath chahiye umar bhar ka sath piya tumse (to a woman in love, nothing is dearer than vermilion, need you with me for the rest of my life but not without the rituals and promises)." However, the actress didn’t mention anyone’s name in the caption.

Soon after her post went viral, social media users assumed that the caption was indirectly talking about Rishabh Pant, who is in Australia for the T20 World Cup. Several also asked the actress to leave Pant alone. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "Pant ko chod do world cup ke liye please." Another said, "Kya ye sindoor Rishabh Pant k liye hai ?? Jo bhi ho pyar to scha lg rha hai. Keep it up Bhabhi ji." A third comment read, "World Cup ke baad hum shaadi karwa denge, but please usko divert na karo." Take a look:

Urvashi Rautela has been making waves for the longest time now relating to her personal life. The model-actress has been the talk of the town because of her separation rumours from cricketer Rishabh Pant. She recently went to see the 'India vs Pakistan' match while Pant was present in the stadium. ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela posts 'Happy Birthday' reel, netizens tease Rishabh Pant saying 'forgive her'

Not just this, she also created a buzz on social media by posting a 'Happy Birthday' reel on her Instagram handle on Pant's 25th birthday on October 4. Though Urvashi's post didn't mention any name, but social media started teasing Rishabh by pouring hilarious comments on the birthday post. The actress dressed in a red outfit and looked beautiful smiling widely in a short clip which she set to the background music of Student of the Year. Along with the clip, she wrote, "Happy Birthday" and added a red balloon emoji.

The tensions between Urvashi and Pant increased when she claimed that a certain "Mr RP" waited for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad after seeing "16-17 missed calls". Rishabh then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them". ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela isn't sorry to Rishabh Pant but Twitterati are very sorry for drama, see funny memes!

Read More Trending News