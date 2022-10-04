Urvashi Rautela posts 'Happy Birthday' reel, netizens tease Rishabh Pant saying 'forgive her'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RISHABPANT Urvashi Ruatela and Rishabh Pant Instagram post

The hot diva, Urvashi Rautela has created a buzz on social media by posting a 'Happy Birthday' reel on her Instagram handle today. Coincidently Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant also celebrates his 25th birthday on October 4 and netizens were quick enough to observe Urvashi's indirect birthday wish for him. Though Urvashi's post didn't mention any name, still social media has started teasing Rishabh by pouring hilarious comments on the birthday post.

Watch the reel here:

Multiple Instagram users commented, "Bhai @rishabpant yeh toh aap pe fida hai pura...forgive her and accept her please....". Another user wrote, "Rishabh pant ka birthday hai" with laughing in tears emoji, while one netizen wrote, "Bhai log udhar Isha Negi pant ko happy birthday love bol rahi hai aur urvashi ji ne pura video hi bna dala". One user also tagged Pant and wrote, "Bhai samajh rahe ho an". Another one wrote, "Ye to naha dho ke peeche pad gayi hai Rishabh pant ke".

The actress dressed in a red outfit and looked beautiful smiling widely in a short clip which she set to the background music of Student of the Year. Along with the clip, she wrote, "Happy Birthday" and added a red balloon emoji. Pant's girlfriend Isha Negi also dropped a reel featuring Pant on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Happy birthday my love" and added a red heart emoji. In 2019, Pant dismissed dating rumors with Urvashi and made his relationship with Isha Instagram official as he shared a picture with her and wrote, "Just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy".

The tensions between Urvashi and Pant increased recently from her interview in August wherein she claimed that a certain "Mr RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad after seeing "16-17 missed calls". Rishabh then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them".

The tiff continued for a while but now this indirect birthday wish from the actress might be hinting at something.

Also Read: SRK's kids Aryan Khan & Suhana Khan make for a cool brother-sister duo as they attend Maja Ma screening

Also Read: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt nails pregnancy style in flowy light-hued dress; see pics, videos

Latest Entertainment News