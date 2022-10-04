SRK's kids Aryan Khan & Suhana Khan make for a cool brother-sister duo as they attend Maja Ma screening

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were snapped at the private screening

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan on Monday night were snapped at the screening of Madhuri Dixit's upcoming film Maja Ma. Even before making their foray into Bollywood, the brother-sister duo has been able to garner a massive fanbase. They both stepped out in their stylish best at the event which was attended by several other celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Ritwik Bhowmik and Malhar Thakar among others.

The video of the same is being circulated on social media platforms. Aryan looked dashing in a white sweatshirt, paired with grey cargo pants. He also accessorized the look with a pendant on his neck. On the other hand, Suhana aced the fashion game in a black checkered crop shirt with blue bootcut jeans. She kept her hair open and slightly smiled at the paparazzi while making her way to the private screening.

Watch the video below:

Fans reactions

In no time, the video was bombarded with epic reactions from their fans. Social media users praised their sense of style. A fan wrote, "Calling Aryan "bhai" giving me some kind of happiness..reminds me of Shahrukh bhai." Another wrote, "Aryan handsome yaa." A fan also commented, "Soooo cute...." A fan also mentioned, "Srk carbon copy."

For the unversed, in October 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai after which Aryan was arrested on the grounds of possession of banned narcotic drugs. He had to spend three weeks in custody before he was granted bail by a Mumbai court. The NCB gave Aryan a clean chit earlier this year after he was not named an accused in the charge sheet filed in the case.

Talking about Suhana Khan, SRK's daughter is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Based in the backdrop of the 1960s, the film also marks the debut of producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. It will also feature Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raaina and Yuvraj Menda. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix.

