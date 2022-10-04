Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi buy Rs 18 crore flat in Mumbai after The Kashmir Files success

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PALLAVIJOSHIOFFICIAL Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi have bought a flat in Mumbai

Vivek Agnihotri has been in the news for the better part of the year, thanks to his controversial film The Kashmir Files, which was released in cinema halls earlier this year in March. Now the director has reportedly purchased a lavish apartment in Mumbai's Versova area at the whopping cost of Rs 18 crore. As per the news, the new apartment is on the 30th floor of the building which is soon going to be the new address of Vivek and his actress wife Pallavi Joshi.

As per the report, the new flat purchased by Vivek Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi is in the building named Parthenon. The apartment is on the 30th floor and is spread over a 3,258 sq ft area. The flat comes with three car parking slots. Vivek and Pallavi have reportedly bought the property directly from the developer of the project, Ecstasy Realty. According to a report in Economic Times, the couple paid the stamp duty worth Rs 1.07 crore at the time of registration of the deal on September 27. The value of the apartment was a little over Rs 55,000 per sq ft, the report further stated.

Vivek Agnihotri in news over The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files was released on March 11. The film made waves after it became one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood this year. Many said that it was polarising, however, it did manage to pull the crowd to the theaters as it washed out many popular films that were released in direct competition with it.

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the early 1990s and how it led to the relion-based killings. It stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and others in important roles and is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.

