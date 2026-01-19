Bilateral trade, defence cooperation and terrorism: Key takeaways from UAE President's India Visit The foreign secretary said the two leaders engaged in a detailed discussion on defence cooperation, including focus on the expansion of industrial collaboration and training programs for special forces, aiming to strengthen strategic and security ties between the two nations.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Monday visited India for a nearly three-hour official trip on PM Modi’s invitation. The discussions between the two leaders focused on enhancing bilateral trade, cultural ties and regional cooperation.

Divulging the details of discussion between the two leaders, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry said both sides celebrated the milestone of bilateral trade crossing $100 billion and expressed confidence in doubling it by 2032. The UAE granted permission for two UAE-based companies to open offices in Gujarat’s GIFT Cities, signaling further economic collaboration.

The foreign secretary said the two leaders engaged in a detailed discussion on defence cooperation, including focus on the expansion of industrial collaboration and training programs for special forces, aiming to strengthen strategic and security ties between the two nations.

UAE to establish House of India in Abu Dhabi

In a significant cultural initiative, the two nations agreed to work towards establishing a House of India in Abu Dhabi, which will include a state of the art museum reflecting India’s rich cultural heritage.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged that the UAE hosts the largest Indian diaspora, expressing appreciation for the UAE’s efforts in safeguarding the interests and welfare of Indians. Both leaders also exchanged views on West Asia and initiatives for peace and prosperity in the region.

On security matters, Misry said the two sides condemned cross-border terrorism. Responding to a question, Misri said the leaders addressed pressing regional concerns, including developments in Yemen and Gaza.

The UAE President also expressed support for India’s chairmanship of BRICS, reflecting deepening strategic alignment.

India, UAE decide to cooperate in advanced nuclear technologies

Misri said India and UAE have decided to engage in advanced nuclear technologies, which includes cooperation in development and maintenance of nuclear power plants. He said the UAE has also decided to participate in the Artificial Intelligence Summit in India next month.

"The two sides decided to explore partnership in advanced nuclear technologies, including development and deployment of large nuclear reactors and small modular reactors, as well as cooperation in advanced reactor systems, nuclear power plant operations, and maintenance and nuclear safety. Artificial Intelligence was identified as a priority area of cooperation,” Misri said.

“It was decided to collaborate on setting up a supercomputing cluster in India with UAE partnership. The UAE will also look at investments for expanding data centre capacity in India. The UAE will also participate at a high level in the Artificial Intelligence Summit that India is organising in February 2026. Both sides will also explore the possibility of setting up a digital or a data embassy. This is a relatively new concept, but there will be work done to see how these can be set up under mutually recognised sovereignty agreements," he added.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan landed in New Delhi at around 4:30 pm, where he was received by PM Modi. Both leaders then went to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM), the official residence of PM Modi, where the two leaders held widespread discussions.

