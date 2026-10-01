India win 4-3 in Asian Games semi-final, extend unbeaten run against Pakistan in hockey since 2016

New Delhi:

India have defeated Pakistan 4-3 in the semi-final of the men’s hockey event at the ongoing Asian Games. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side secured a 3-0 lead in the second quarter, with the captain scoring twice and Sukhjeet Singh adding once. However, towards the fag end of the second quarter, they conceded a late goal and since then, Pakistan scripted a stunning comback.

The Men in Green scored again in the dying minutes of the third quarter, which certainly boosted the morale of the players. At that time, India were also down a man as Dilpreet was shown a green card. Pakistan capitalised on that and reduced the deficit.

Pakistan scored again in the 49th minute of the match through Waheed Rana. India’s defence was left in shambles as they entered from the right side and played a perfect pass inside the box for Waheed to comfortably guide it home. India were then put under further pressure and a penalty was approaching.

However, with 49 seconds remaining on the clock, Abhishek produced a moment of magic to help India secure a 4-3 win and seal their spot in the final.

Both hockey teams in final

This marked the first time in 28 years when both India’s men's and women's hockey teams are in the Asian Games final. The men’s team will next take on the winner of the second semifinal between Malaysia and South Korea. The women’s team, on the other hand, will take on South Korea in the summit clash.

Men’s team campaign so far

India has responded strongly after a disappointing World Cup campaign earlier this year, where they finished in seventh place. They have remained unbeaten in the Asian Games and topped Pool A with a perfect record of five wins from five matches.

India opened their campaign with a commanding 13-1 victory over Indonesia before producing an even bigger margin against Sri Lanka, winning 16-1. They followed that with an 8-2 victory over South Korea, recording their biggest-ever win against the team at the Asian Games.

The hosts Japan provided India with their sternest test of the pool stage, but Harmanpreet Singh and Co. came through with a 2-0 victory. India then completed the group phase in emphatic fashion, defeating Bangladesh 10-0.

Now, with the Asian Games gold medallist set to earn a direct berth at the Los Angeles Olympics, India have a major incentive to finish the tournament on top.

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