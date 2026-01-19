Wooden jhula, pashmina shawl: What PM Modi gifted to UAE President during his 2-hour India visit This was the third official visit of the UAE president to India. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that Al Nahyan and PM Modi will hold talks over multiple issues, including the situation in the middle east.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gifted a royal wooden carved swing (jhula) and a pashmina shawl to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is in New Delhi for a roughly two-hour visit to India. Nahyan was received by PM Modi upon his arrival at the Delhi airport. Following his arrival, he went to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM), the official residence of PM Modi, where the two leaders held widespread discussions.

In a release, the government said that the swing was from Gujarat and it was hand-carved with detailed floral and traditional designs. The swing, which represents togetherness, conversation and bonding across generations in the Gujarati culture, resonates with UAE declaring 2026 as 'Year of Family', the release said.

The prime minister also gifted a pashmina shawl from Kashmir to Nahyan. The shawl is handmade using very fine wool, which made it soft and warm, the government said, adding that it was placed in a decorative silver box that was made in Telangana. This represented India's rich heritage of handloom and handicraft.

"Pashmina Shawl in an ornate silver box was also gifted to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi. She was also gifted Kashmiri Saffron in an ornate silver box. Grown in the Kashmir Valley, saffron is revered for its deep crimson strands and intense aroma," the government said.

Nahyan's brief India visit

This was the third official visit of the UAE president to India. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that Al Nahyan and PM Modi will hold talks over multiple issues, including the situation in the middle east. It should be noted that the situation in the middle east remains volatile in view of the turmoil in Iran.

The anti-Khamenei protests in Iran have claimed at least 5,000 lives, including 500 security personnel, as per reports. The United States (US) has threatened the Iranian government and called for regime change, while also maintaining heavy deployment of forces in the region. However, Iran has warned the US of retaliation if it decides to strike it.

Meanwhile, tensions have also remained high between the UAE and Saudi Arabia over Yemen. Saudi Arabia and Yemen are against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, but their goals are reportedly not aligned with each other. According to reports, Saudi Arabia wants a unified Yemen, while the UAE is backing the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which has called for a separate state in southern part of the country.

