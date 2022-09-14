Urvashi Rautela isn't sorry to Rishabh Pant but Twitterati are very sorry for drama, see funny memes!

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant memes are here but the reason is different from the one stated. The Bollywood actress has been making waves for the longest time in relation to her separation from the cricketer and her appearance in recent India vs Pakistan match while Rishabh Pant was present in the stadium. Now, Urvashi Rautela in a media interaction apologised to her fans but many thought that the video seemed to indicate that she said sorry to the cricketer and her apology statement spawned hilarious memes as both of them are currently trending on Twitter.

Urvashi, who once called Pant Chotu Bhaiyya, in an interview with InstantBollywood, when asked if she had any message for Pant, Rautela said she had nothing to say, followed by "sorry, I’m sorry" with folded hands. "All I wanna say is.. What do I say? nothing. Sorry. I’m Sorry," Urvashi said by folding her hands. While most interpreted it to mean that she had apologised to Pant, the actress pointed out that it was not the case. ALSO READ: Did Urvashi Rautela take a jibe at Rishabh Pant? Have they dated in the past? Find out

Clearing the air, the actress took to her Instagram Story and wrote, "That sorry was for my fans & loved ones that I had nothing to say…" She added hashtags 'false misleading light', 'great script' and 'facts are not copyrightable'. While the sorry was not for Rishab Pant but Twitterati are very sorry for the drama, see funny memes here:

It all began with Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram post where she called him “Chotu Bhaiya." She wrote, "Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball. main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also included the hashtags #RPChotuBhaiyya, #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl and #CougarHunter," in her caption for the post

