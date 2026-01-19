BJP president election: Nitin Nabin becomes saffron party chief unopposed, replaces JP Nadda BJP president election: Nitin Nabin becomes saffron party chief unopposed

New Delhi:

In a unanimous decision, Nitin Nabin has been elected as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without opposition. The party confirmed that 37 sets of nomination papers were submitted in his favor, and no other candidates were proposed for the position.

With this, Nitin Nabin assumes the top leadership role of the BJP, reflecting widespread support within the party ranks. He has replaced JP Nadda, who is Health Minister in Modi government.

Health Minister JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh submitted Nabin’s nomination papers to K Laxman, the Returning Officer, with Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and senior leaders Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, and Kiren Rijiju in attendance.

Later, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with other state leaders, filed another set of nomination papers supporting Nabin.

The event was also attended by Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Nayab Singh Saini, and Pramod Sawant. Leaders from states including Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, and Jharkhand, among others, also submitted nomination papers backing Nabin.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nitin Nabin, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, established himself as a prominent figure in the state’s political landscape. Born in Patna, he is the son of the late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a respected BJP leader and former MLA. Following his father’s untimely demise, Nabin Nabin entered active politics and gradually carved out his own space within the party.

He has been a consistent representative of the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna. Known for his strong grassroots support, Nabin has won the seat in consecutive Assembly elections — 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025 — in addition to a by-election victory in 2006. His latest win in the recently held Bihar Assembly polls saw him defeat his nearest rival by a margin of over 51,000 votes.

Nabin held the portfolios of Road Construction and Urban Development in Nitish Kumar-led NDA government but later resigned after being appointed as BJP’s working president.

Within the party, he is recognised not only for his electoral achievements but also for his role in maintaining the BJP’s alliance with the JD(U), which has been crucial for the NDA’s success in Bihar.

Beyond the state, Nabin has also contributed at the national level, having served as the BJP’s in-charge for Chhattisgarh.