Noida techie death: CM Yogi Adityanath orders SIT probe; CEO Lokesh M removed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an SIT probe in the Noida techie death case. The team has been directed to complete the investigation within five days.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the Noida techie death case and ordered a high-level investigation into the incident. Acting on the Chief Minister’s instructions, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter. The SIT will be led by the Meerut Divisional Commissioner and will include the Additional Director General (ADG) of Meerut Zone and the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD). The team has been directed to complete the investigation and submit its report to the Chief Minister within five days. Moreover, IAS officer Lokesh M has been removed from the position of Noida Authority CEO and put on waiting list after the incident.

Everything you need to know about the Noida techie death case

27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta lost his life after his car plunged into a water-filled pit in Greater Noida, the techie later died because of cardiac arrest. His body was sent for postmortem after several hours of search operation by the police.

According to police, the incident was reported in the early hours of January 17 when Mehta’s car went out of control amid dense fog and fell into an over 20-feet-deep pit dug for the basement of an under-construction building in Sector 150.

The pit where he died, was filled with water and located near a drain at an intersection under the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park Police Station in Greater Noida.

Soon after, Noida Authority took strict action against officials responsible for traffic-related work in the area. The authority has terminated the services of a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to other concerned officers. In a statement released late Sunday night, the Noida Authority said its Chief Executive Officer, Lokesh M, ordered immediate action in the case. As part of the move, junior engineer Naveen Kumar of the Noida Traffic Cell has been removed from service.

The authority has also served show-cause notices to other officers and staff linked to traffic management in and around Sector 150, seeking explanations for lapses in their duties.

Safety review ordered at construction sites

The CEO has asked for detailed reports from concerned departments on the allotment and construction activities of the developer, Lotus. A review of safety arrangements at the site has also been ordered. The authority made it clear that negligence of safety rules at construction sites will not be tolerated. All departments have been directed to recheck safety measures at ongoing construction projects in their areas to prevent such incidents in the future.

Police said Mehta, who worked with a Gurugram-based firm, was returning home when the accident happened amid heavy fog. Mehta’s body was recovered after a search operation involving the fire department, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police.