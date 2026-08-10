Sawan Shivratri in Noida: What arrangements have been made? DM, Police Commissioner tell India TV

Noida:

With Sawan Shivratri set to be observed on Tuesday (August 11), preparations have been stepped up in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar as Kanwar pilgrims complete their journey and devotees prepare to offer holy water at Shiva temples across the district. India TV spoke to Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and District Magistrate Medha Roopam to understand the security and civic arrangements being made for Kanwariyas and devotees ahead of the festival.

3,800 police personnel deployed for Sawan Shivratri

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said around 3,800 police personnel have been deployed across Gautam Buddh Nagar to ensure security during Sawan Shivratri. The district has more than 200 Shiva temples and other places of worship where devotees are expected to offer holy water, she said. "Security arrangements have therefore been strengthened around these locations, particularly along the routes being used by Kanwariyas. The Kanwar routes and Shiva temples are being monitored through CCTV cameras. Police are also keeping a close watch on sensitive areas with the help of drone cameras," Singh added.

Additional security personnel have been deployed in areas expected to witness a higher concentration of people to prevent any untoward incident and ensure smooth movement of devotees, the Police Commissioner added.

Camps set up with food, water and temporary toilets

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Medha Roopam said the administration has established camps at several locations to provide basic facilities to Kanwariyas during their journey. The camps have arrangements for drinking water, food and temporary washrooms so that pilgrims do not face difficulties while travelling through the district, she added.

The administration has also made medical arrangements, with medical camps being set up and ambulances kept on standby. Officials said the arrangements are intended to ensure that any medical emergency involving Kanwariyas or devotees can be addressed promptly.

District administration, police to work in coordination

The district administration is coordinating closely with the local police to ensure that arrangements remain smooth throughout the festival. Officials are working together so that any communication or coordination gap does not cause inconvenience to Kanwariyas or devotees. The focus is also on ensuring smooth movement along the designated routes and maintaining adequate security at crowded locations.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police coordinating with Delhi Police

Since several Kanwariyas travelling through Gautam Buddh Nagar may proceed towards Delhi, the district police are also coordinating with the Delhi Police. The coordination is aimed at ensuring that Kanwariyas travelling from Gautam Buddh Nagar towards Delhi can continue their journey smoothly and reach their destinations without unnecessary disruption.

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