Ram Temple CEO post: 18 shortlisted from over 5,300 applicants, interviews to begin on August 11

Ayodhya:

The process to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has gained momentum following the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. More than 5,300 applications have reportedly been received for the post, of which 18 candidates have been shortlisted for interviews, temple sources said on Monday. The shortlisted candidates are expected to appear before a panel on Tuesday and Wednesday at the temple premises. Candidates with administrative experience are likely to be given preference for the key position, according to sources.

Three-member panel to conduct CEO interviews

The interview panel includes former Justice Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General (Retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and scientist Suresh Haware, who has previously served as chairman of the Shirdi Sai Baba Trust.

The panel will assess the shortlisted candidates as the temple trust moves ahead with the appointment process. The new CEO will be entrusted with overseeing the overall administration and management of the Ram Mandir.

What are the eligibility criteria for the Ram Mandir CEO post?

The CEO is expected to play a crucial role in managing the temple's day-to-day functioning and overseeing its staff and officials, particularly at a time when allegations of irregularities in donation handling are being investigated.

According to sources, the candidate selected for the post must be a practising Hindu and will be required to strictly follow Hindu traditions and guidelines associated with the temple. The eligibility conditions also reportedly require the candidate to be a complete vegetarian and to stay away from alcohol and intoxicating substances. The age limit for the post has been fixed between 50 and 70 years, sources said.

Why is the Ram Mandir Trust appointing a CEO?

The decision to appoint a CEO was taken after allegations of irregularities in the handling of donations at the Ram Mandir emerged in the first week of June. The proposed CEO will be responsible for strengthening the temple's administrative functioning and supervising its operations. The appointment assumes added significance as the authorities continue to investigate allegations involving the misuse or misappropriation of temple donations.

Eight accused arrested in donation case

The alleged donation irregularities have also triggered a police investigation. The Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 to examine the allegations and initially gave it 15 days to submit its findings. Following the submission of the SIT's preliminary report on June 23, an FIR was registered on June 25. Police subsequently arrested eight people in connection with the case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav.

Cash, gold and foreign currency recovered

During the investigation, police reportedly recovered cash from several of the accused. The highest recovery was made from Shukla, from whom Rs 20.39 lakh in cash was allegedly seized. Investigators also recovered gold, silver and foreign currency during the probe. The investigation into the alleged irregularities in temple donations is continuing, while the trust has narrowed down the field for its next CEO from more than 5,300 applicants to 18 shortlisted candidates.

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