Mahajan Imaging & Labs' first Noida centre becomes operational, offers all diagnostic tests under one roof

Noida:

Mahajan Imaging & Labs' state-of-the-art diagnostic centre in Noida became operational on Sunday., marking the company's first centre in the state. The facility was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 22, and it has commenced operations.

The facility, equipped with advanced medical technology, provides a wide range of diagnostic services, including blood tests, X-rays, MRI scans, and more. Through this, people in Noida will be able to easily access diagnostic services and that too at a single location.

Noida MLA congratulates Mahajan Imaging & Labs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pankaj Singh and his wife were also present on this occasion. Singh, who represents the Noida constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, expressed his happiness as the facility began operations and said it would largely benefit the city's residents.

He also congratulated the Mahajan Imaging & Labs'.

Expansion of Mahajan Imaging & Labs' healthcare services

The new facility marks the expansion of Mahajan Imaging & Labs' healthcare services in the Delhi-NCR region. After establishing centres in Delhi and Gurugram, the organisation has now expanded to Noida, aiming to provide residents access to advanced diagnostic services and technology.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Mahajan Imaging & Labs' state-of-the-art diagnostic centre in Noida became operational on Sunday.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, founder of Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said Noida is home to a number of corporate and media offices. He said the latest facility would help people easily access diagnostic services at affordable rates and avoid travelling to different locations.

The patients would be able to access a wide range of diagnostic services under one roof, he said, adding that Mahajan Imaging & Labs aims to provide easily available healthcare services to people.

"Our aim is to work with the best technology while also approaching patients with empathy," he said, adding that patients would be able to undergo all their tests at a single location and under one roof.

High-tech equipment and more

The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and its interiors are equally distinctive. It has a unique Indian cultural theme, with Ritu Mahajan, co-founder of Mahajan Imaging & Labs, saying she personally designed the interiors.

She said the interiors were designed in such a way that patients don't feel they are visiting a medical facility. "We have tried to give this centre a positive and welcoming feel," she said.