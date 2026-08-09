Mayawati opposes 'creamy layer' for SC, ST reservations, calls for respect of Ambedkar's Constitution

Lucknow:

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday opposed the inclusion of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under the 'creamy layer' concept in reservations, arguing that affirmative action for these communities is linked not only to economic uplift but also to social transformation and self-respect.

In a post on X, Mayawati described reservation as an "extremely important and sensitive" issue for SC, ST and OBC communities, particularly for SCs and STs who, she said, have faced discrimination, exploitation and deprivation for centuries.

Mayawati says 'creamy layer' concept goes against reservation's purpose

Mayawati argued that applying the 'creamy layer' concept to SC and ST communities would undermine the broader purpose of reservation. She said reservation was aimed at providing constitutional and legal equality to people who had historically faced caste-based discrimination and exclusion. According to her, the issue cannot be viewed only through the lens of economic progress.

"Reservation is essentially about giving millions of people who have been victims of the caste system for centuries, and who have been exploited, oppressed, neglected and ostracised, their constitutional and legal right to equality on humanitarian grounds," she said. Mayawati added that discussing a 'creamy layer' for SCs and STs was inappropriate and contrary to what she described as the humanitarian objectives of the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar.

'Caste discrimination cannot be measured merely through economic progress'

The BSP chief also stressed that economic improvement does not necessarily mean that the effects of caste discrimination have disappeared. "Caste discrimination cannot be measured merely through economic progress. Its impact continues to affect every aspect of the lives of those who have suffered from it," she said.

Her comments come amid a wider political debate over whether the 'creamy layer' principle should apply to SC and ST reservations and how benefits under affirmative action should be distributed.

Mayawati targets RSS over reservation remarks

Mayawati also criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his recent remarks that reservation had been deliberately politicised, creating bitterness in society. Bhagwat had also said beneficiaries should voluntarily give up reservation benefits, according to Mayawati's post. The BSP supremo described the RSS position as reflecting what she called a "casteist mindset". She argued that such an approach might serve narrow political interests but could undermine the constitutional objectives behind reservation.

Mayawati urged the RSS to respect the Constitution and refrain from advocating changes to the reservation system. "It would be better if the RSS, while fully respecting the humanitarian and welfare-oriented Constitution of Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar, stops politicising reservation and also stops advocating any interference with the reservation system," she said.

Mayawati urges government to argue SC, ST case before courts

Mayawati also called on the central government to present its position effectively before the courts if it wants SCs and STs to remain outside the scope of the 'creamy layer'. She said successive governments at the Centre were aware of what she described as the "ground reality" and urged the present government to make a strong legal case. "If the government, based on valid arguments, effectively presents its case and persuades the court to keep the SC and ST communities outside the creamy layer, it would be entirely appropriate and constitutional," she said.

BSP chief raises concerns over legal representation

Mayawati further alleged that courts were sometimes unable to deliver appropriate justice on matters concerning "social transformation" because of inadequate government responses and a lack of effective legal representation. She called for greater cooperation towards fulfilling the constitutional objective of establishing an "equalitarian social order".

Mayawati said this was the need of the hour and reiterated her opposition to any move that would alter the existing reservation framework for SCs and STs.

Also read:

'Changing colours like a chameleon': BJP, BSP target Akhilesh's Brahmin outreach for 2027 UP polls