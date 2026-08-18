30-year-old Delhi Police woman constable found dead in Ghaziabad hotel room

Ghaziabad:

A 30-year-old Delhi Police head constable was found hanging in a hotel room in Rajendra Nagar Sector 5 of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Aditi, was posted at the Usmanpur police station in Delhi.

According to police, she checked into a hotel in Rajendra Nagar Sector 5 on Saturday (August 15) and stayed there overnight.

Constable found hanging

The following day, hotel staff heard no sound coming from the room. When the door remained closed for a long time, the staff suspected something amiss. They tried to get the door opened, but received no response from inside. Subsequently, the hotel staff informed the police.

On getting the information, police reached the spot and obtained a spare key from the hotel staff. When the police opened the room, Aditi was found hanging from a noose made from a dupatta (scarf).

Police have informed her family about the incident. After the family arrived, police sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Post-mortem report confirms suicide

ACP Sahibabad Amit Saxena said the post-mortem report confirmed that the head constable had died by suicide. However, no suicide note was recovered from the room.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the hotel to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Saxena said that if the family files a formal complaint, an investigation will be conducted and necessary action will be taken.

Delhi Police constable found dead

Earlier in July, a Delhi Police constable accused of shooting his wife dead has been found dead after allegedly taking his own life with his service revolver. The constable, identified as Manish Bhati, had been on the run since the alleged murder and was found in a park near Mayur Vihar in East Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Police said Bhati, who was posted with the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) in East Delhi, was found with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe he died by suicide using his service weapon. The matter is under investigation.

According to police, the incident began when Bhati was travelling on a scooter with his wife, Priyanka, in Delhi's Kalyanpuri area.The couple got into an argument while riding. Bhati allegedly stopped the scooter, and the two got off the vehicle as the argument continued.

Eyewitnesses told police that Bhati then allegedly opened fire on his wife before fleeing the spot, leaving her lying on the road. The 26-year-old, who worked as a teacher, was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital in East Delhi, where she later died during treatment.

(With PTI inputs)

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