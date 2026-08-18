Why restrictions imposed on use of artificial lights within 27-km radius of Noida airport?

Noida:

Keeping in mind the aviation safety concerns, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Tuesday prohibited the use of laser beams, shows, displays and other forms of artificial lighting within a 27-km radius of the Noida International Airport. These restrictions have been imposed at the Noida airport under the provisions of the Aircraft Act, 2024 and Rule 66(1) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, read with Rule 6(1) of a notification issued on October 10, 2023, the district administration said.

Here's what Medha Roopam said

Giving more details, District Magistrate Medha Roopam said the use of laser beams or other prohibited artificial lighting within the designated area around the airport without permission would be treated as a violation of aviation safety regulations.

She added that any unauthorised use of lasers within the 27-km radius of Noida International Airport will be considered a violation of aviation safety rules and will invite fines and legal action under applicable laws.

Restrictions apply to designated prohibited area

The restrictions apply to the designated prohibited area around the airport and covers artificial lighting used for shows and displays, according to the statement. The airport, located in the Jewar area, was inaugurated on March 28 this year, with commercial flights beginning on June 15.

In another development, the Delhi government is planning to launch public buses to the newly opened Noida International Airport in Jewar. The Noida International Airport in the national capital region (NCR) began passenger flight operations almost a month ago.

Senior officials said that they are planning to start the bus service right upto the Jewar airport, like private vehicles are allowed and a Reciprocal Transport Agreement will be signed soon between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh state transport authorities in this regard.

Delhi govt plans to operate buses to Noida airport

The officials added that the government is planning is to operate several buses from the Anand Vihar and Kashmere Gate interstate bus terminals to Jewar airport. He said that the initiative is part of the broader effort by the state government to strengthen public transport infrastructure and expand interstate mobility.

Prior to this, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) had approved a plan to introduce 100 electric interstate buses on 17 routes. It should be noted that the DTC has already commenced operations of electric buses on key routes including Delhi-Baraut (Uttar Pradesh), Delhi-Sonipat (Haryana), Delhi-Dharuhera (Haryana), and Delhi-Panipat (Haryana), improving connectivity between Delhi and neighbouring regions.

The Jewar airport, expected to strengthen connectivity and support economic activity in western Uttar Pradesh and NCR, was inaugurated on March 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With inputs from PTI

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