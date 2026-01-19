Noida techie death: Autopsy report says heart failure as cause of demise, family alleges negligence According to police, the incident was reported in the early hours of January 17 when Mehta’s car went out of control amid dense fog and fell into an over 20-feet-deep pit dug for the basement of an under-construction building in Sector 150.

Noida:

The autopsy report of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who lost his life after his car plunged into a water-filled pit in Greater Noida, confirmed that the techie died because of cardiac arrest. His body was sent for postmortem after several hours of search operation by the police. The autopsy report came amid allegations of negligence from authorities by the deceased’s family members. However, a detailed investigation was ordered into the allegations. Police had earlier said the body was sent for post-mortem examination after being recovered following a multi-hour search operation.

According to police, the incident was reported in the early hours of January 17 when Mehta’s car went out of control amid dense fog and fell into an over 20-feet-deep pit dug for the basement of an under-construction building in Sector 150.

The pit where he died, was filled with water and located near a drain at an intersection under the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park Police Station in Greater Noida.

Noida Authority terminates services of junior engineer

After the death of a 27-year-old software engineer in Sector 150, the Noida Authority has terminated the services of a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to other officials responsible for traffic-related works in the area.

In an official statement Sunday night, the authority said its Chief Executive Officer, Lokesh M, has ordered strict action in the case and directed the immediate termination of the services of junior engineer Naveen Kumar of the Noida Traffic Cell.

Show-cause notices issued to relevant officers

Additionally, show-cause notices have been issued to other relevant officers and employees responsible for traffic management in and around Sector 150. The CEO has further sought detailed reports from the concerned departments regarding the allotment and construction activities of the developer, Lotus, and directed a review of safety arrangements at the site, it stated.

Stating that negligence of safety norms at construction sites would not be tolerated, the authority said all departments have been instructed to re-inspect safety measures at ongoing construction projects in their respective areas to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The action comes amid allegations of negligence and delay in rescue efforts following the death of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, a resident of Tata Eureka Park society, whose car fell into an over 20-feet-deep, water-filled pit dug for the basement of an under-construction building in Sector 150 in the early hours of Saturday.

Noida techie worked in a Gurugram-based company

Police said Mehta, who worked with a Gurugram-based company, was returning home from work when the accident occurred amid dense fog. His body was recovered after a search operation involving teams from the fire department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police.

