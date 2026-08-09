In bid to boost connectivity, Ayodhya to get 'Dashrath Path' before Deepotsav at over Rs 418 crore

New Delhi:

In a bid to boost connectivity, Ayodhya is set to get a four-lane 'Dashratha Path' before the Deepotsav 2026. The four-lane cultural corridor, costing Rs 418.98 crore, is being prepared at a war footing, and 92% of the work has already been completed.

The cultural corridor is set to bring the vibes of Treta Yug with 30 mudra pillars to be installed along its length, costing another Rs 8.268 lakh. It will be a 15.390-km-long four-lane road with modern lighting, trying to provide an experience of its own kind during the evening and nights. The road will run from Saket Petrol Pump to Maharaj Dashrath’s memorial site at Bilvhari Ghat. This is expected to attract more tourism to the sacred city, which has the holy Ram temple.

Dashrath Path aimed to improve connectivity

The four-lane road is expected to improve Ayodhya's traffic system, aimed at making travel to the inner areas of the city easier and significantly improving connectivity. It is also expected to strengthen connectivity with surrounding areas and help manage the growing pressure from religious tourism.

Moreover, the corridor is also set to offer devotees a sense of the city's ancient heritage alongside modern infrastructure. The road is being constructed with a width of 14 metres. It will also have a footpath of around one metre and a central divider.

30 Mudra pillars to be installed at every 500 metres

The corridor will also have 30 mudra pillars installed at every 500 metres, costing Rs 82.68 lakh. 15 of the pillars will showcase yoga mudras, while the other 15 will depict weapon-related mudras. Each pillar will be approximately six feet tall. Yoga mudras such as Vayu, Agni and Ayu will add a distinctive visual element to the pillars. With attractive lighting at night, the pillars are expected to enhance the appearance of Dashrath Path and become a point of interest for devotees and tourists.

Dashrath Path important for traffic management, Assistant Engineer in PWD says

Shashank Pandey, Assistant Engineer in the Provincial Division of the Public Works Department, said work on the Dashrath Path project is progressing rapidly. He said the road would play an important role in improving Ayodhya's traffic management. Around 92% of the project has been completed, and work is being accelerated to meet the target of completing it before Deepotsav. The bypass is expected to provide relief from traffic congestion for residents while reducing travel time.

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