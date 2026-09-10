Vineet Minocha murder case: Shalu's 5-year-old son distressed after mother's arrest, says family

Kanpur:

The investigation into the murder of millionaire pharmaceutical businessman Vineet Minocha in Kanpur is now revealing new facts one after another. The businessman's daughter-in-law, Shalu, is in jail after being arrested for her involvement in the murder plot. According to the family, her 5-year-old son has been extremely distressed since his mother's imprisonment. The family says the child is not eating well ever since the incident happened.

Shalu’s son gets a surprise birthday gift from his grandfather

A video from a previous birthday has surfaced. It's reported that Shalu posted it on her Instagram account. In the video, Shalu is seen waiting for her son to return from school. She had decorated the house with balloons and kept a cake in the child's room. As soon as the child entered, the birthday celebrations began. Suddenly, Vineet Minocha emerged from the room. Seeing his grandfather, the child ran and hugged him. Shalu then led the child to a surprise in the room. There was an object covered with a white sheet. Upon removing the sheet, a sports bike was revealed. The grandfather had gifted it to his grandson. The child's joy is clearly visible in the video. This video is now emotional for the family, as the grandfather who made his grandson's previous birthday memorable has been murdered, and the child's mother is in jail as an accused in the murder case.

Shalu's different pictures, reels and family posts on social media

Amid the police investigation, Shalu's social media activities are also under probe. Photos and videos from various occasions have been posted on her Instagram account. It is reported that Shalu created an account under the name Shalu Arora Minocha. She has hundreds of followers on this account. Posts ranging from the birth of her son to his birthday celebrations are visible on the account. Photos from her wedding ceremony with husband Subrata, Karva Chauth, and parties with friends were also posted. On March 16, 2020, Shalu shared photos from her bachelorette party. Photos with husband Subrata were also posted on Karva Chauth. However, after the businessman's murder, these old posts are also receiving critical reactions from people.

Police collect clues from Shalu and Vishal's chat

During the investigation into the Vineet Minocha murder case, police have allegedly found chats between Shalu and accused Vishal Gautam. According to police sources, the two had been in contact via WhatsApp for a long time. The investigation revealed that Vishal initially sent Shalu good morning and good night messages, but Shalu did not respond. According to police, their communication increased about three months ago, and Shalu also began messaging him.

Sources indicate that during this time, Shalu began praising Vishal. Investigating agencies are now linking this period to the murder conspiracy. However, the details of when and how the murder was planned, who played what role, and the full context of the chats will become clear during the investigation and judicial process.

Vishal deleted chats with Shalu after murder

During the initial police investigation, it was revealed that Vishal had first deleted his chat with Shalu after the murder. However, according to the police, WhatsApp call records were not completely deleted, and records of several conversations have been found. The police also say that Vishal was in contact with the child and that they had even spoken on the day of the murder. The investigation revealed that after the murder, the accused had also thrown away the duplicate key to the flat some distance from the apartment. The police are now preparing to seek police custody remand of the accused to recover it.

As per the police investigation, Shalu was present at the party when Vineet Minocha was murdered. Police alleged that the murder was pre-planned and that she was in contact with accused Vishal via mobile phone during the party.

Police have arrested the accused, including Shalu. The investigation is now focusing on connecting the entire murder conspiracy, the contacts between the accused, the chats, and the events that took place after the murder. Currently, the police's alleged claims and the recovered digital evidence are pending legal scrutiny. The final truth in this case will be revealed in court.

(Report by Anurag Srivastava from Kanpur)

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