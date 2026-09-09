3 Russian military aircraft land at Noida Airport ahead of Putin's India visit for BRICS Summit

Noida:

Three Russian military aircraft landed at Noida Airport for the first time on Tuesday, marking the first landing by any foreign aircraft at the newly opened airport. The arrival is being linked to preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India and the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

The aircraft landed on the airport runway at around 5:30 am and included the Russian military transport aircraft IL-76. A Russian advance team and military officials are believed to have arrived on the aircraft. Airport authorities are also preparing for the possibility that Putin's aircraft could use Noida Airport during his India visit.

Russian IL-76 among three military aircraft

All three aircraft landed on Tuesday morning, with the IL-76 being the most notable of the Russian military transport planes that arrived at the airport.

The aircraft are carrying members of the Russian advance team and military personnel who are in India as preparations continue for the upcoming high-level engagements.

Their arrival also marks a significant moment for Noida Airport, as it is the first time foreign aircraft have landed at the new facility.

Russian teams monitoring aircraft at airport

The three aircraft remained parked on the airport runway throughout Wednesday. Airport security officials and Russian teams are monitoring the aircraft and overseeing security arrangements.

Until now, foreign military aircraft arriving in India were generally handled at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The presence of the Russian aircraft at Noida Airport has therefore placed the new airport in focus as preparations continue for the upcoming summit and the expected visit of the Russian president.

BRICS Summit to be held at Bharat Mandapam

The 18th BRICS Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. Leaders from several member and partner countries are expected to attend the two-day summit, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The landing of the Russian military aircraft is linked to international protocol and preparations for the high-level visit. Their arrival has also increased the possibility that the Russian president's aircraft could land at Noida Airport.

Putin and other foreign leaders to visit Delhi

India is currently holding the BRICS chairship, and the summit will bring together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries as well as other invited representatives.

Putin is among the foreign leaders expected to attend the summit in New Delhi, with several other senior international leaders also scheduled to participate.

Over 350 meetings held across 25 cities

Preparations for the BRICS Summit have involved a series of meetings and high-level engagements across India. During the country's BRICS chairship this year, more than 350 meetings and high-level programmes have been held across more than 25 cities.

These engagements have focused on strengthening political and security cooperation, economic and financial cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people ties.

Report by: Rahul Thakur

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