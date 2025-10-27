Ram Temple construction completed in Ayodhya, PM Modi to hoist flag on November 25 The seven mandapas honoring great sages and devotees, as well as the Sant Tulsidas Temple, are also finished, with Jatayu and squirrel statues installed.

Ayodhya:

In a historic announcement, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust declared that all construction work related to Ayodhya’s Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been completed. The Trust announced on Monday through an official post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), confirming the completion of the main temple premises and six subsidiary temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Goddess Bhagwati, Goddess Annapurna, along with the Sheshavatar Temple.

"It is with great joy that we inform all devotees of Lord Rama that all work related to the temple construction has been completed. The flagpoles and kalash (pinnacles) have also been installed on these temples," the Trust’s post read.

Sapt mandap and Sant Tulsidas temple slso completed

The Trust further stated that the seven mandapas — dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki, Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Nishadraj, Shabari, and Rishi Patni Ahilya — have been fully constructed. The Sant Tulsidas Temple has also been completed, and statues of Jatayu and the sacred squirrel have been installed, symbolizing devotion and service to Lord Ram.

Facilities for devotees fully operational

General Secretary Champat Rai confirmed that all works related to devotees’ convenience, worship arrangements, and temple operations are now complete. This includes pathways, floors, and darshan areas, ensuring a seamless experience for pilgrims visiting the temple complex.

Infrastructure and landscaping work progressing rapidly

While the temple construction itself has concluded, some infrastructure and landscaping work is still underway. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is handling the stone laying for roads and flooring, whereas GMR Group is managing landscaping, greenery, and the development of a 10-acre Panchavati. These projects aim to enhance the beauty and sustainability of the surrounding environment.

“All tasks directly related to devotees’ convenience have been completed. Work related to beautification and greenery is being rapidly undertaken by GMR,” the Trust said.

Final Phase: Boundary wall, trust office and guest facilities

A few ancillary projects not directly linked to public access — including the 3.5-kilometre boundary wall, Trust office, guest house, and auditorium — are currently under construction. Once completed, they will support the temple’s long-term operations and administrative needs.

Flag hoisting ceremony on November 25

The announcement comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya on November 25, when he will hoist the flag atop the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in a grand religious ceremony.

According to Trust Chairman Nripendra Mishra, the event will see participation from 6,000–8,000 invitees, representing various sections of society.

“Now that the construction of the temple is complete, ‘Ram Parivar’ is seated on the first floor of the temple. The Prime Minister will perform the arti of the ‘Ram Parivar’ and hoist the Dhwaj atop the temple,” Mishra said.

He added that the ceremony marks a religious declaration that the temple and its parikota (outer boundary) are fully completed and ready for devotees from around the world.

A historic milestone in Ayodhya's spiritual journey

With the temple’s completion, Ayodhya enters a new era of spiritual and cultural resurgence. The project, spanning over 70 acres, has transformed the ancient city into a major global pilgrimage destination.

The monumental effort — initiated after Prime Minister Modi’s Bhoomi Pujan on August 5, 2020, and followed by the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, 2024 — now stands as a lasting symbol of faith, devotion, and national unity.

As Champat Rai remarked, “Understanding the challenges of such a massive construction project through television or newspapers alone is difficult. The effort reflects centuries of devotion and determination.”