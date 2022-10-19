Kajal Aggarwal celebrates 6 months of her son Neil's birth, calls motherhood 'extremely challenging' 

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWAL Kajal Aggarwal celebrates 6 months of her son Neil

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have been on cloud nine ever since they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in April this year. The actress has been relishing her time with her little one and giving her the utmost care. Kajal has been frequently sharing glimpses of her baby boy. Now, the actress has shared another picture of her little bundle of joy to celebrate his six-month anniversary. On the occasion, she also penned a heartfelt note, describing her motherhood journey till date.

On Wednesday, the Singham actress took to her Instagram account and shared a heartwarming picture of Neil and wrote, "I can’t believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life." The actress further said, "I’ve gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along. Ofcourse, balancing full time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging, I wouldn’t want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying, so much, these fleeting moments of Babydom."

She added, "You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy and back - it seemed to happen overnight, you’ve had your first cold, first bump on the head, first time in the pool, the ocean and you’ve started tasting foods."

She further went on to say, "Your dad and I joke that you’ll be going off to college next week because time is advancing so quickly. You’ve left the helpless newborn you were such a short time ago, behind already! I’m in awe of how you take in each little moment of life and often overwhelmed at the great responsibility God has blessed me with, being your mother! It’s as they say, the most challenging and rewarding job I’ll ever have. Happy half way to 1, my love, my baby Neil."

For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in a lavish ceremony on October 30, 2020. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on April 19, 2022, and they named their son Neil.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is currently gearing up for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which will mark her first film after giving birth. She posted a video on her Instagram account about the same. In the caption, she expressed how she has returned to the grind owing to her passion and drive for cinema.

