Shubman Gill topples Virat Kohli to script major milestone in IPL

IPL 2024 DC vs GT: Captain Shubman Gill won the toss as Gujarat Titans elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in the 40th match of the season. Gill scripted a major milestone when he entered to toss at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2024 20:25 IST
Shubman Gill
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shubman Gill ahead of the DC vs GT IPL 2024 game at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 24, 2024

Shubman Gill entered the history books when he walked out for a toss during Gujarat Titans' ongoing IPL 2024 game against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. Gill became the youngest Indian cricketer to play the 100th IPL game, surpassing Virat Kohli's all-time milestone.

Aged 24y and 229d, the top-order batter missed out on his Gujarat Titans' teammate Rashid Khan's record by just eight days. Rashid became the youngest cricketer to play 100 IPL games during the 2023 edition. 

Youngest to 100 IPL appearances

  1. 24y, 221d - Rashid Khan
  2. 24y 229d - Shubman Gill (Today) 
  3. 25y, 182d - Virat Kohli
  4. 25y, 335d - Sanju Samson
  5. 26y, 108d - Piyush Chawla

Gill made his Indian Premier League debut during the 2018 edition for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has established himself as one of the consistent performers in the cash-rich league since his move to Gujarat in 2022. Gill has scored 3,088 runs in 96 IPL innings at an average of 38.12 and a strike rate of 135.20 with three centuries and 20 fifties so far. 

More to follow...

