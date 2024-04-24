Chunav Manch: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia engages in heated argument with Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Gaurav Bhatia, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on India TV Chunav Manch.

India TV Chunav Manch: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia today (April 24) spoke at the Chunav Manch event on India TV. He engaged in heated argument with Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

On BJP's slogan 'NDA 400 paar', Gaurav Bhatia on Wednesday said that there is no power which can stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from becoming PM again in 2024. PM Modi can make anything possible in India.

Gaurav Bhatia also attacked Rahul Gandhi and called him a cartoon.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the BJP has set the Electronic voting machine (EVM) according to their poll slogan. "In 2024, I.N.D.I.A bloc government is coming to power,", she added

Shiv Sena-UBT MP on Ram Temple

"Our Hindu culture followed the legal procedure of the Supreme Court (SC) before constructing Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Ram Temple is not a matter of politics but it is a matter of our beliefs and culture," Priyanka Chaturvedi added.

When asked about who is a real Hindu or 'sanatani', Gaurav Bhatia said, 'Uddhav Thackeray is a fake Hindu who joined several alliances and for BJP he is a 'palturam'. He said, "There is no place for Hindus in this country as per poll manifesto of Congress party. They showed no sensitivity towards the Sandeshkhali violence incident."'

NDA 400 paar

"BJP believes in empowerment and we will achieve our '400 paar' slogan in the Lok Sabha elections 2024," Bhatia said.

On the contrary, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that as per the RBI report, "Why do women in India have to sell their 'mangalsutra' because under BJP government the inflation is reaching new heights."

"They are using their 'kamal' washing machine to clean all kinds of scams," she added.

Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sam Pitroda's US inheritance tax remark

"I am neither a mother, nor the class monitor or principal of Sam Pitroda who can stop him from making any kind of statements. He is an American citizen and his statement does not mean that we will make changes in our policy."

The chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, over his advocacy of a US-like inheritance tax in the country. Earlier, expanding on the need for a policy towards wealth redistribution in the country, amid the massive political uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged promise of a wealth survey in the country, if elected, Pitroda called for a dialogue around the induction of an 'inheritance tax' on the lines of the one that prevails in the US.

"As is well known, America levies an inheritance tax on its citizens. As per the law, a person holding 100 million USD in net worth can leave only 45 per cent of it behind for his children in the event of his death. The government of the state where he resided will lay claim and collect the remaining 55 per cent of his wealth. This, to me, is an interesting law as it says: you amassed wealth in your lifetime and before your death, you must leave one-half of it for the people. This sounds fair to me," Pitroda said earlier.

ALSO READ: ‘I.N.D.I.A bloc 300 paar,’ claims AAP leader Sanjay Singh in India TV Chunav Manch

ALSO READ: 'Manmohan’s 10-year-rule was a waste:' Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Chunav Manch