DC vs GT IPL 2024 Playing XIs: Delhi Capitals drop David Warner, Lalit Yadav in crucial game against Gujarat

Shubman Gill won the crucial toss as Gujarat Titans elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in the 40th match of the IPL 2024 on Wednesday. Gujarat decided not to make changes to their playing eleven but the hosts made two major changes to their starting side at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"We will bowl first," Shubman Gill said after winning the toss. "Looks like a good wicket, we've been chasing well in the last couple of games. Means a lot to me (on playing 100 IPL matches), have come a long way, still a long way to go, but the focus is on today's match. It's cricket, there'll always be ups and downs, you want to play the way you're good at. We're playing the same."

Gill revealed two tactical changes to their playing eleven that suffered a big loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game. Shai Hope returned to their starting eleven replacing struggling veteran David Warner and Sumit Kumar came in for Lalit Yadav.

"It's a good toss to lose, we would have batted first anyway," Rishabh Pant said. "We just spoke at keeping things simple, just doing what we can do for a longer period of time. This wicket looks a bit slower than the last game, dew plays a big factor here, there was no dew last time, hopefully it'll not be there tonight as well. Two changes - David Warner sits out and Hope replaces him, Sumit Kumar replaces Lalit Yadav."

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier.

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Sharath BR, Sai Sudharsan, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar.