Image Source : QUALCOMM Qualcomm expands Snapdragon X series for AI PCs

Qualcomm, a popular chip maker in the world has announced to expand its Snapdragon X Series portfolio. As per the details, the new expansion will bring a new platform to deliver better performance, longer battery life and on-device AI capabilities for more Windows PCs.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to launch PCs powered by Snapdragon X Plus alongside devices powered by Snapdragon X Elite, starting mid-2024.

Snapdragon X Plus features ‘Qualcomm Oryon CPU’, a custom-integrated processor that delivers up to 37 per cent faster performance compared to competitors, while consuming up to 54 per cent less power, the company said in a statement.

“Snapdragon X Plus will power AI-supercharged PCs that enable even more users to excel as radical new AI experiences emerge in this period of rapid development and deployment,” said Kedar Kondap, SVP and general manager of compute and gaming, Qualcomm Technologies.

“By delivering leading CPU performance, AI capabilities, and power efficiency, we are once again pushing the boundaries of what is possible in mobile computing,” Kondap added.

The chip is designed to meet the demands of on-device AI-driven applications, powered by the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU capable of 45 TOPS (tera operations per second), making it the world’s fastest NPU for laptops, said the company.

Qualcomm introduces its latest addition to the Snapdragon 7-series lineup with the launch of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. Positioned as the most advanced mid-range chipset to date, it brings significant enhancements to performance and features. One notable improvement is its support for on-device generative AI models such as Llama 2, Gemini Nano, and Baichuan-7B. Compared to its predecessors, this chipset boasts up to 15% better CPU performance and a remarkable 45% improvement in GPU performance.

Among its standout features, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset offers support for capturing high-resolution 200-megapixel images, making it ideal for photography enthusiasts. Additionally, it includes advanced connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 7, ensuring faster and more reliable wireless connectivity. Furthermore, it is compatible with both mmWave and Sub6 5G networks, providing users with access to lightning-fast 5G speeds.

Inputs from IANS