Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip launched for flagship Android devices

Monday, March 18, 2024
     
The new chip will support powerful on-device GenAI features, an always-sensing ISP, breakthrough connectivity, hyperrealistic mobile gaming and lossless HD sound delivery- Qualcomm claimed.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2024 13:13 IST
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Image Source : QUALCOMM Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Qualcomm, a chip maker has announced the launch of Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the latest flagship SoC today. The new chipset has been designed for Android flagship handsets. The new chip has been created with the capability to adopt major players like iQOO, Honor, Redmi, realme, and Xiaomi- which has the commercial devices that are expected to be announced this year (anytime soon).

The platform further supports powerful on-device GenAI features, an always-sensing ISP, breakthrough connectivity, hyperrealistic mobile gaming and lossless HD sound delivery- the company claimed.

On the official website, Qualcomm wrote, "Our powerful Qualcomm® AI Engine infuses brilliance into your every move, from drafting documents to intelligently creating one-of-a-kind content. LLM models can run up to 20 tokens/sec - one of the fastest in the smartphone industry, and with stable diffusion, generate an image at a fraction of a second. Ushering in a new era of generative AI, we make the impossible possible."

 

With a broad array of AI models, this chip further includes popular large language models (LLM) like Llama 2, Baichuan-7B and Gemini Nano.

Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, at Qualcomm Technologies said, “With capabilities including on-device generative AI and advanced photography features, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is designed to enhance user experiences, fostering creativity and productivity in their daily lives.”

It is further stated that the first device powered by the company’s latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is expected to be announced by this month itself.

William Lu, Partner and President of Xiaomi Corporation, President of the International Business Department, and GM of Xiaomi Brand said the new mobile platform will “allow us to provide our customers with a personalized premium experience, all thanks to generative AI”.

ALSO READ: LinkedIn to venture into gaming: Details

