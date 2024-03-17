LinkedIn to ventures into gaming: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE LinkedIn

LinkedIn, a popular professional platform for recruitment and networking, is reportedly expanding its horizons by venturing into gaming. The move has been taken to increase user engagement, which boasts more than 1 billion users across the world.

Trending puzzle games

By taking the inspiration from viral success of puzzle games, LinkedIn is working on its own gaming experience, TechCrunch reported. Initially, the platform will be adding games titled which will be titled like ‘Queens’, ‘Crossclimb’ and ‘Inference’.

Code hints and confirmations

App researchers have uncovered the code indicating LinkedIn's gaming efforts. One such researcher Nima Owji suggested that LinkedIn is exploring features like organising player scores by workplace, and the potential ranking companies are based on these scores.

LinkedIn’s confirmation

A LinkedIn spokesperson has reportedly confirmed that the company is foraying into gaming but it has not disclosed a launch date by the time of writing. They emphasize aiming at introducing puzzle-based games to add fun, stimulate conversations among users and deepen relationships.

Microsoft's Role

LinkedIn's gaming initiative has been raising questions about Microsoft's involvement, being its subsidiary. However, the spokesperson has declined to provide details regarding Microsoft's participation in the project.

The Power of Gaming

Microsoft's gaming divisions, which include popular Xbox, ZeniMax and Activision Blizzard, generated significant revenue, which will be surpassing Windows revenue. This highlights the potentially lucrative nature of the gaming industry.

Gaming and engagement

Gaming apps are consistently ranked as the most popular on mobile and PC platforms, which drives both engagement and revenue for the platform. The puzzle-based casual games, specifically which has a strong following among mobile users.

Strategic shifts in tech

Other tech giants have explored gaming to varying degrees of success. Facebook, a social media platform, has shifted its focus away from standalone gaming apps toward mixed reality experiences and its Meta Quest business.

LinkedIn's evolution

LinkedIn has experimented further, with many new features over the years for enhanced user engagement. These efforts majorly revolve around making popular tools relevant to its professional audience and will focus on work-related content and activities.

