PM Modi lays foundation stone of semiconductor projects, addresses youth: Details

PM Modi has participated in 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’ program through video conferencing. He laid the foundation stone of 3 semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 lakh crore during the event. At the event, the Prime Minister further addressed the youth of India, and his vision to establish India as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development, aiming at promoting employment opportunities for the country's youth.

‘Made in India chip’, ‘designed in India chip’ will take India towards self-reliance

The PM addressed the youth and said that the youth are witnessing how India is working all-round for progress, for self-reliance and its strong presence in the global supply chain. These efforts will also increase their self-confidence, and wherever a confident youth is, they can change the destiny of India.

The 21st century is technology-driven and we cannot imagine it without electronic chips. And ‘Made in India chip’, ‘designed in India chip’ will take India towards self-reliance.

Fab facility construction in Dholera and more

In line with PM Modi's vision, the construction of the semiconductor fabrication facility is laying its foundation at:

Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) in Gujarat

An outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OST) facility at Morigaon in Assam

An outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OST) facility at Sanand in Gujarat.

The foundation stone has been laid at the facility and the semiconductor fabrication facility at Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the revised scheme for setting up semiconductor fabs in India.

It is India’s first commercial semiconductor fab with a total investment of Rs 91,000 crore.

Investment of Rs 27 thousand crore in Morigaon

The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OST) facility at Morigaon, Assam will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the Revised Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP). Its total investment is approximately Rs 27,000 crore.

The OST facility at Sanand will be set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited under the revised scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP). Its total investment will be around Rs 7,500 crore.

Semiconductor ecosystem will be strong in India

With these upcoming facilities, the semiconductor ecosystem will be strengthened and will become stronger in India. These units will assure employment to thousands of youth in the semiconductor industry and also promote employment generation in similar sectors like technology, AI, electronics, telecommunication etc.

