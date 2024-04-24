Wednesday, April 24, 2024
     
  4. 'India's foreign policy has changed in last 10 years', asserts Jaishankar at Chunav Manch

At India TV Chunav Manch, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke at length on several issues including Pakistan. He also enumerated the achievements of Modi government and said that India is changing under his leadership.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2024 20:50 IST
India TV Chunav Manch
Image Source : INDIA TV S Jaishankar speaks at India TV Chunav Manch.

India TV Chunav Manch: Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Wednesday asserted that India's foreign policy has changed in the last ten years under the reign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at India TV Chunav Manch, Jaishankar further stated that the central government's stance is very clear on the matter of nation development. 

The minister affirmed that amidst the challenges of the pandemic, doubts were cast on India's ability to handle the crisis. "However, we proved them wrong. Despite concerted efforts to undermine us, there are still people who seek validation by echoing such negativity," he emphasised. 

Jaishankar on PM Modi's leadership

Jaishankar highlighted the global admiration for the successful hosting of the G-20 summit, underscoring India's significant contributions to global development. He praised Prime Minister Modi as a revered global leader, emphasising the world's respect for his leadership. The Foreign Minister also lamented ongoing attempts to undermine India's self-assurance, pointing to negative portrayals in Western media and the propagation of unfavourable narratives by certain political factions.

"Today the world has confidence in India's capability. PM Modi's image in the world is that of a strong leader. We now respond to terrorism with surgical strikes. We also vave a befitting reply to Uri and Pulwama attacks," Jaishankar told at India TV Chunav Manch. 

