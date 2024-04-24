Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kiren Rijiju, the Cabinet Minister of Earth Sciences and Food Processing Industries at India TV Chunav Manch

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's love for China is well known and that he is China's spokesperson. He also reiterated that the BJP is going comfortably win more than 400 seats at India TV Chunav Manch.

Kiren Rijiju said that an MoU was signed between Rahul Gandhi and Xi Jinping. For this reason, Rahul Gandhi always showed love for China. He always opposes PM Modi in foreign countries and attacks constitutional institutions and that China's biggest spokesperson. Kiren Rijiju said that during the BJP government, China has not captured even an inch of India's land. This work was done in 1962.

Rijiju said that there is a wave going on in Telangana in the name of PM Modi. "We are going to win the highest number of seats in Telangana in the electoral history." Regarding West Bengal, Rijiju said that he feels that Trinamool Congress will be able to make a comeback.