Outdoor Activities to Heart-Healthy Foods: 5 lifestyle changes to improve your cholesterol level during summer

5 lifestyle changes to improve your cholesterol level

As the temperatures rise and summer approaches, it's essential to pay attention to our health, particularly our cholesterol levels. High cholesterol can significantly increase the risk of heart disease and other serious health issues. Making simple lifestyle changes can have a significant impact on improving your cholesterol levels and promoting heart health during the summer months. From staying hydrated to choosing heart-healthy foods, here are simple lifestyle changes you can make to improve your cholesterol levels and promote overall well-being during the summer months.

Stay Hydrated with Water

One of the simplest yet most effective ways to improve your cholesterol levels is by staying hydrated. Drinking an adequate amount of water helps flush out toxins and aids in the digestion of food, which can contribute to maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. During the summer, when temperatures soar and dehydration is more common, it's crucial to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Opt for water over sugary drinks or sodas to keep your body properly hydrated and your cholesterol levels in cheque.

Embrace Outdoor Activities

Take advantage of the longer days and warmer weather by engaging in outdoor activities. Regular exercise, such as walking, jogging, swimming, or cycling, can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and raise HDL (good) cholesterol levels. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. Not only will you improve your cholesterol levels, but you'll also boost your mood and overall fitness.

Choose Heart-Healthy Foods

Summer is the perfect time to incorporate fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables into your diet. These nutrient-rich foods are not only delicious but also beneficial for your heart health. Opt for colourful fruits like berries, melons, and citrus fruits, as well as leafy greens, tomatoes, and peppers. Additionally, include foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds, which can help lower triglyceride levels and reduce inflammation.

Limit Saturated and Trans Fats

While enjoying summer barbecues and outdoor gatherings, be mindful of the types of foods you consume. Limit your intake of foods high in saturated and trans fats, such as fatty meats, fried foods, and commercially baked goods. Instead, opt for lean protein sources like skinless poultry, fish, and legumes, and choose healthier cooking methods like grilling, baking, or steaming. Incorporating more plant-based meals into your diet can also help lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health.

Manage Stress and Get Adequate Sleep

Stress and lack of sleep can adversely affect cholesterol levels and overall health. Make self-care a priority by practising relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to manage stress levels. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night, as inadequate sleep can disrupt your body's natural processes, including cholesterol metabolism. Establish a bedtime routine and create a restful sleep environment to promote better sleep hygiene.

